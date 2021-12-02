The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend a zone change at the site of a proposed subdivision on Nashville Road at its meeting on Nov. 23.
The Franklin City Commission will now consider approval of Barry Hall’s request for a zone change from (AG) agriculture to R-1 S (single family residential) for just over 102 acres at 3335 and 3405 Nashville Road.
Also at the meeting, a preliminary development plan for a used car sales building at 115 Morgantown Road was approved. Jocquinn Page presented the plan that now requires final development approval.
Approval of minutes from an earlier meeting was the only other item considered for approval.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a request for a conditional use permit for building an accessory apartment dwelling at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Wayne and Lisa Weber were granted the permit for the accessory apartment dwelling at 2523 Morgantown Road.
Minutes from a previous meeting was the only other item scheduled for consideration of approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.