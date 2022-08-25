Summer Vibes Music Festival set for August 27 in Franklin

Simpson County is embracing the end of the summer season with the second annual Summer Vibes Music Festival in downtown Franklin on Saturday.

Alternative country and Americana artist Rayland Baxter is headlining the show with fan-favorite Southern rap group Nappy Roots. Nashville-based Jive Talk, with retro sounds of the 70s and 80s, will hit the stage at 3 p.m. Rock band Gravel Switch will take the stage at 4 p.m. and Kaleb Cecil, straight out of bourbon country, is set to play at 5 p.m. before the headlining acts.

