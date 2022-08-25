Summer Vibes Music Festival set for August 27 in Franklin

Simpson County is embracing the end of the summer season with the second annual Summer Vibes Music Festival in downtown Franklin on Saturday.
Alternative country and Americana artist Rayland Baxter is headlining the show with fan-favorite Southern rap group Nappy Roots. Nashville-based Jive Talk, with retro sounds of the 70s and 80s, will hit the stage at 3 p.m. Rock band Gravel Switch will take the stage at 4 p.m. and Kaleb Cecil, straight out of bourbon country, is set to play at 5 p.m. before the headlining acts.
The one-day, free admission event begins at 1 p.m. with a Songwriters Showcase featuring seven area songwriters, including Clayton Crowder, James Reed, Jamie Resch, Josh Thurman, Mallory Williams, Todd Caudill and Tom McClure.
“It’s a really good lineup,” F-S Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said. “It’s a diverse line up. It’s for all age groups. There is something for everybody and that’s what we were shooting for this year ... . It’s great.”
The festival also includes a beer garden and food trucks, which will begin serving at noon. The food options will include Simpson County Cattlemens, Taste Budz LLC, BBoy’s BBQ, Mario’s Pizza, R.E.A.C.H., Chaney’s Dairy Barn, A Taste of Europe, California Street Tacos and Yellow Polk Dot Panini.
F-S Tourism Executive Director Amy Ellis believes last year’s inaugural festival was a success.
“I think it went awesome. We had great bands, we had a great turnout,” Ellis said. “The only thing that happened all day was we had that little rain shower, but people stayed and people came back ... . It (rain) came out of nowhere and washed things down the street, but we pulled together and pulled it back together and had a great night. We had really good music. I think for our first one it was really successful.”
Roberts and Ellis made their comments during an interview with Brian Davis for WFKN radio.
Summer Vibes Music Festival is presented by Simpson County Tourism Commission and Franklin-Simpson Renaissance.
The City of Franklin, German American Bank, Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council, Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce, Simpson County Fiscal Court, Legacy Real Estate Group, Holiday Inn Express and Thunder Sound Recording Studio are sponsors of the annual music event.
For more information, visit www.summervibesfranklinky.com, and for routine announcements, follow the Summer Vibes Music Festival page on Facebook and Instagram.
