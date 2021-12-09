WFKN Radio’s Warming Franklin Kids Now winter clothing collection drive is underway through Dec. 31.
WFKN is collecting new winter gloves, mittens, scarfs, hats and coats. The items can be store bought or handmade.
Collection bins are located at the Goodnight Library on South Main Street, US Bank on South Main Street and the offices of WFKN/The Franklin Favorite on North High Street.
The donated items will be given to the Simpson County Schools Family Resource Centers for distribution to area children.
For more information, call WFKN at 270-586-4481 option four or option five.
