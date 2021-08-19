Simpson County Schools will hold a “Back to School Backpack Giveaway” on Friday, Aug. 20 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at The Beasley House Center for Community Education at 320 South College Street.
This is a drive-thru giveaway.
Backpacks are only given away on a first come, first serve basis.
All other school supplies will be given to students on the first day of school.
The backpacks are for children in Kindergarten through 8th grade and they must be enrolled in Simpson County Schools. Parents or guardians may send a note to verify the student’s enrollment in Simpson County Schools.
