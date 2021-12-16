Simpson Fiscal Court and the Franklin City Commission voted during a joint meeting on Dec. 7 to upgrade and update the community’s first responders 911 emergency communication radio equipment.
The cost to improve the system is about $2.9 million and will be funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA.
There are areas in the county in which the approximately 15 year-old equipment does not work as it should. Officials say this jeopardizes the safety and well-being of first responders and the community as a whole.
“Our number one priority in government is public safety, period,” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said during the meeting. “It doesn’t matter how many other things we do well, if we get public safety wrong, we have failed this community.”
Barnes talked about a recent pursuit through Simpson County in which emergency personnel could not communicate with each other using the current radio equipment.
“It is dangerous to have your emergency responders out in pursuit, out on the scene of an accident, out at the scene of a fire or anywhere and know there is a real possibility that they may not be able to communicate with anyone,” Barnes said. “I know what we are talking about here is a lot of money, what is this community worth?, what is a life worth?”
During an interview the day following the meeting Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer talked about when issues with the current communications system began to be identified.
“The local emergency communications committee identified we were beginning to have issues with the current system as far back as 2014 and has worked consistently since then to identify a proper replacement,” Palmer said. “The timing of this funding (ARPA) is perfect for our needs.”
The improvements are expected to begin soon and take 13 to 18 months to complete.
