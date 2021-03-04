The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force is one of 13 local government agencies across Kentucky to receive funding from the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.
The drug task force, which serves Simpson and Logan counties, is receiving a $107,409 grant.
A total of $1,443,776 in grant funding is being awarded to the 13 agencies to prevent and control crime, and improve the criminal justice system.
The goal of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force is to enhance the ability of criminal justice agencies to stop drug trafficking, investigate, arrest, prosecute, and convict.
The task force jointly coordinates multi-jurisdictional enforcement strategies and educates the public.
Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced the grant funding.
