A major road rehabilitation project that is expected to create a long-term road closure on West Cedar Street in Franklin began on June 12. The closure is between Highway 1008 and College Street.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the closure is expected to last more than one month and the roadway will reopen later in the summer.

