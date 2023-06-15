A major road rehabilitation project that is expected to create a long-term road closure on West Cedar Street in Franklin began on June 12. The closure is between Highway 1008 and College Street.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the closure is expected to last more than one month and the roadway will reopen later in the summer.
Signs are directing motorists to a detour using Highway 1008, Highway 383, and High Street. Larger vehicles should use Highway 1008 to 31-W as the detour.
Local residents have access to their driveways during the road closure.
The closure is necessary so a contractor can complete the stabilization of the roadway subgrade followed by resurfacing. This project will provide a smoother road surface when completed.
The project’s contract was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC in December 2022 in the amount of $897,562.
Updates on the project are available on the KYTC District 3 Facebook page or on the KYTC District 3 Twitter page.
The District 3 office is in Bowling Green.
