Awards for Outstanding Board Member, Outstanding Educator, Outstanding Business Leader, Civic Pride, and Agricultural Leadership were presented at the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting held Feb. 21 at the SKYCTC Franklin campus.
Chamber of Commerce Board member Dr. James McCaslin received the 2022 Outstanding Board Member Award.
The award is presented to a chamber board member who has participated in a high percentage of chamber activities, and is willing to assist with projects. Dr. McCaslin was also recognized for helping with computer and other technology issues.
Dawn Spencer, a teacher at Simpson Elementary, was the recipient of the Outstanding Educator Award.
A letter from Simpson Elementary Principal to the award’s selection committee said Spencer is “an active mentor, collaborator, team member and serves on the Renaissance Team, making a positive impact on the climate of our school and a leader on the Site Based Decision Making council.”
Ohio Valley Insurance was the recipient of the Outstanding Business Leader Award.
Ohio Valley Insurance is part of an organization established in Owensboro and opened it’s Franklin office on June 9, 2014.
The company works with Franklin-Simpson FFA, Franklin-Simpson 4-H, The Rosie Foundation, People Serving People, Simpson County Ag Awareness Committee, Farm City Breakfast, UK Extension Office, F-S Renaissance, and F-S Chamber of Commerce and is a supporter of all local high school sports teams.
The Gentlemen’s Unlimited Club was the recipient of the Civic Pride Award.
The Gentlemen’s Unlimited Club, also known as the GUC, started with five members in 1974 and has grown to a current membership of 25.
The GUC pays electric bills, pays for hotel rooms and buys groceries for those in need.
Each year the GUC delivers Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and those in need. At Christmas it helps provide families with gifts for their children. The organization also distributes fruit baskets during the holidays.
The organization gives a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior at F-S High School and provides funds for pavilions at Lincoln and Newtown parks.
Anne and Randy Mann and Franklin Grain were the recipients of the Agricultural Leadership Award.
Franklin Grain was established in the early 1900’s and has had several different owners before returning to local ownership in 2021.
The facility has a capacity of 1.3 million bushels, which will increase to 1.6 million when the current expansion is complete.
The company was recognized for their interest in maintaining the markets for area grain farmers and preserving a historic business in downtown Franklin.
2023 F-S Chamber of Commerce President Chad Adams and 2022 Chamber President Joey Traughber were recognized at the meeting.
Also recognized were retiring chamber directors Mary Pat Bly and Ted Nicholson along with new chamber directors Tammie Carey, Zac Wren and Alison Cummings.
And, Rita Vaughn was recognized for long time service to the chamber board.
The chamber of commerce provided additional information about the award winners.
