Awards for Outstanding Board Member, Outstanding Educator, Outstanding Business Leader, Civic Pride, and Agricultural Leadership were presented at the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting held Feb. 21 at the SKYCTC Franklin campus.

Chamber of Commerce Board member Dr. James McCaslin received the 2022 Outstanding Board Member Award.

