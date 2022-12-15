Simpson Fiscal Court approved first reading of an ordinance adding revenue and spending for a road improvement project to the county budget at their Dec. 6 meeting.
The budget amendment adds a $2.4 million grant from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet to be used for the Eddings Road and Highway 100 widening and improvement project.
The total cost of the project is $2.7 million. The Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority will fund the remaining $300,000.
Authorization was also given at the meeting to advertise for an engineering firm for the Eddings Road and Highway 100 improvement project.
Approval was given to second reading of an ordinance rezoning property on Witt Road at the state line from Ag (agriculture) to I-2 (heavy industrial). Water retention for an expansion at a nearby industry is planned at the site.
A county ordinance must pass a first and second reading vote and be published to take effect.
Approval was given for the purchase of a truck for the public works department at a cost of $49,034. The bid for the Ford truck was the lower of two bids that were submitted.
Board appointments that were approved included Anna Scates to the code enforcement board, Ronnie Stilts to the planning and zoning commission and Jordan Hawkins to the planning and zoning board of adjustments.
The county’s Nov. 30 financial statement was approved — subject to audit.
