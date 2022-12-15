Simpson Fiscal Court approved first reading of an ordinance adding revenue and spending for a road improvement project to the county budget at their Dec. 6 meeting.

The budget amendment adds a $2.4 million grant from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet to be used for the Eddings Road and Highway 100 widening and improvement project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.