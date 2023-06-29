A fire, the cause of which is said to be suspicious, destroyed an abandoned house at 615 Loving Chapel Road on June 15.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called at about 2 a.m. and was on the scene for more than five hours.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 3:38 pm
A fire, the cause of which is said to be suspicious, destroyed an abandoned house at 615 Loving Chapel Road on June 15.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called at about 2 a.m. and was on the scene for more than five hours.
Fire Chief Leslie Goodrum said the fire in the one and a half story wood frame structure was very well along when firefighters arrived.
Goodrum said the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation by F-S Fire-Rescue and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
A passing motorist spotted the fire and called 911.
The owner of the residence is unknown at this time.
There were no injuries.
Fire burned a small area of grass along I-65 in Simpson County on June 10.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called to the fire at the 2.8 southbound mile marker at about 9:45 a.m. and was on the scene about 30 minutes.
Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire burned a 10 by 15 foot area.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
