Franklin-Simpson High School’s FFA Agriscience team competed in the state competition on June 7th in Lexington at Rupp Arena.
Led by teachers Felecia Dalton and Samuel Evans, the team performed very well with state winners in the middle school and high school chapters.
According to Evans, the Agriscience Fair is based on agriculture scenarios and the topics are related to a scientific method. The students picked out a topic and they explored it themselves scientifically. Some of them did that scientifically and others used social systems, like a market study, where they interview people to get their input about the topic. Then they analyzed their data to figure out their results.
“They have been working on this for quite some time, one to two months prior to going to the competition,” Dalton said. “They had plenty of time to analyze their data, make an information board and they have worked extremely hard with us and others to complete their project.”
Kate Ford and Taronce Robey won the Agriscience Social Systems with a project on diesel exhaust fluid. Together, they did a survey with people in Simpson County and collected information on the people’s responses.
“We noticed that Simpson County is 80% agricultural,” Ford said. “We wanted to enlighten everyone about that and originally, we were going to test that and see how it affects our environment. We noticed the lack of research so we took a step back and trend into social systems before we went to power and structural systems. We gained and learned from their responses and what the government has told them.”
“We had several schools we competed against,” Robey said. “We presented our project and were asked numerous questions by the judges for nearly 30 minutes. I was so into the project and answering questions with Kate, It felt like five minutes, not 30 minutes.”
Hazel Bilyeu and Kinsley Chandler won in the Agriscience Food Products competition by seeing if washing eggs would affect the way they would taste.
“It was a pretty easy project for us to choose,” Bilyeu said. “We both own chickens and we sell our eggs. So there are many benefits and healthy things in washing eggs. So we were just wondering if there would be a better, worse, or indifferent taste after washing the eggs.”
“I was very nervous, almost sick to my stomach. Hazel (Bilyeu) had to give me a pep talk and after that, I felt like I was going to be ok,” Kinsley Chandler said. “I thought that we may have lost but we were surprised. Our speech, our data, and our display were pretty good.”
The high school FFA AgriScience state winners will now try to qualify for the national competition in Indianapolis, Ind. in November.
“Only the top 12 in each division will advance to nationals,” Evans said. “It will be based on their paperwork and that’s what we are going to be working on for the next two weeks. If they qualify as finalists for nationals, they will then compete virtually, in a Zoom call. The national competition now wants to do virtual interviews for nationals, which I am not a big fan of. You can learn and see more of the kids’ projects in person and it is a much better way of expressing their project than doing that virtually.”
Hannah Billings and Charley Shockley won the Agriscience Plant Systems project. According to Evans, this was the very first project from the Franklin-Simpson FFA Middle School chapter and their project was to see how road salt affects the winter wheat.
“First, we made a mock environment in two different bins,” Billings said. “Second, we added soil and some small chunks of asphalt. Next, we planted the winter wheat every day in one box. We added salt and poured the water over the salt and compared the pH’s of a span of 30 days. We tested the pH before and after we watered the plants.”
“We gave our results in front of three judges,” Shockley said. “They asked us questions like what was our inspiration for this project and about the data we collected. The judges complimented us on our poster and our work on our project.”
“These two (Billings and Shockley) are pioneers,” Evans said. “Hopefully, this will get more middle school students involved in this and hopefully we will have more multiple winners from the middle school chapter.”
Next year, Billings will serve as president and Shockley will serve as treasurer of the middle school chapter of the FFA.
Other winners from the state included Seth Pinson placing 2nd in Agricultural Essay, and Owen England placing 2nd, and Jacie Day placing 3rd in the Agriscience Fair.
Conduct of Meetings team were Hazel Bilyeu, Annsleigh Bonner, Andrew Coates, Jacie Day, Bella Robertson, Aubrey Sams, and Aly Sievers. Day also gave a Dairy Speech and Jakob Hesson gave a Turf Speech.
