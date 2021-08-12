The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved one final development plan and two preliminary development plans at its meeting on Aug. 3.
A final development plan presented by Joey Traughber for a spec building just south of 1825 Industrial By-Pass was approved. The site is one block north of the corner of Highway 1008 and North Street intersection.
A preliminary development plan presented by Dad’s Campground to expand the number of available rental camping spots at Dad’s Campground at 2889 Scottsville Road was approved.
And, a preliminary development plan presented by SMP Properties to build the final phase of Bluegrass Place Apartments at 886 Bluegrass Road was approved.
A recommendation was made to approve three zone changes requested by Dan Schmucker and Tennessee Construction Associates in the area Highway 1008 and Madison Street in southwest Franklin.
The Franklin City Commission will consider the zone change requests from Ag (agriculture) to R3 (single family/limited multi family) for a 14.81 acre parcel; R2 (single family/duplex) to R3 (single family/limited multi family) for a 3.87-acre parcel and R3 (single family/limited multi family) to B2 (general business district) for a 2.32-acre parcel.
The recommendation for approval was made following a public hearing on the zone change requests.
