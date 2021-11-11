Jennifer Gregory files for Republican nomination for county clerk

Jennifer Gregory has filed as a Republican candidate for county clerk in the May 2022 primary. She filed as a candidate on Nov. 3.
Gregory is a life long Simpson County resident. She is a 2008 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and earned a degree in Early Childhood Education at Western Kentucky University.
She has been employed at RKW since 2017 and was previously employed as an early childhood education teacher at Simpson County Schools Kids First and is a former employee at the Adams Medical Clinic.
Gregory is a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Simpson Elementary PTO.
“My passion is serving others. I have grown to miss a more personable relationship with the citizens of Simpson County,” Gregory said.
She is the daughter of Susan Dinwiddie and the late Terry Dinwiddie, the wife of Shawn Gregory and has two children, Oaklee and Willow Gregory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.