FRANWS-06-22-23 ABEBRESE RECEIVES

Nelaya Abebrese is pictured with her son, Antonio, at graduation.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Nelaya Abebrese made Franklin-Simpson High School history this year when she became the first student to earn a high school diploma along with an associate degree in nursing from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC).

Speaking from her home in Bowling Green, Ky., Abebrese reflected on her high school career, which turned out a little differently than she planned. “I was a victim of a sexual assault at the end of my sophomore year, which resulted in a pregnancy,” she explained. “I was in a depressive state. When I was about four months, I told two of my friends what had happened. They bought a pregnancy test, and we all went into the bathroom and figured it out together. I was pregnant.”

