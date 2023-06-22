Nelaya Abebrese made Franklin-Simpson High School history this year when she became the first student to earn a high school diploma along with an associate degree in nursing from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC).
Speaking from her home in Bowling Green, Ky., Abebrese reflected on her high school career, which turned out a little differently than she planned. “I was a victim of a sexual assault at the end of my sophomore year, which resulted in a pregnancy,” she explained. “I was in a depressive state. When I was about four months, I told two of my friends what had happened. They bought a pregnancy test, and we all went into the bathroom and figured it out together. I was pregnant.”
Abebrese told no one else. Then, when she was seven months along, her mother figured it out. The family rallied around to create a support system when they heard the news. “My family support enabled me to keep my baby,” Abebrese shared. “I believe in God, and He was with me the whole time, but I also feel that a woman has the right to choose what goes on with her body. I was too far along for an abortion and I did not want to give up the baby for adoption. My family gave me the courage to become a student-mother.”
Antonio Abebrese was born in April 2022. “He became my motivation. He’s the reason I got the associate degree,” she said. “Because of Antonio, I wanted to create a better life for both of us.”
Abebrese shared this intention with FSHS Principal, Michael Wix, and guidance counselor, Shalee Mann. “They were wonderful to me,” said Abebrese. “We all worked together to figure out how I could attend high school and college at the same time. In the late stages of my pregnancy, I was on bed rest, so I did my schoolwork online. Then, when I was a senior, I continued doing online courses to finish high school and also attend SKYCTC, which nobody from FSHS had ever done before.”
Mann spent numerous hours investigating what courses Abebrese could take online which would apply toward her degree. “There wasn’t a curriculum already in place,” she said. “But now, if somebody else wants to do this, we’ve kind of created a blueprint. Ms. Mann did a lot of hard work, and we were able to create a path for this process.”
Abebrese became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) during the summer between her junior and senior years and has been offered a full ride from the University of Louisville. She also has scholarship offers from Western Kentucky University and SKYCTC.
“I’ve decided to choose the University of Louisville,” she said, “but I’ll go to the Owensboro campus so I can commute from home, and still be with Antonio as much as possible.”
Having taken off a couple of weeks since graduation, Abebrese is raring to go. “When I’m finished with my nursing degree, I want to go back and get my nurse practitioner license,” she said, “and then get my business license. My goal is to open my own clinic.”
Abebrese will be working as a medical assistant over the summer but still expects to have more “Antonio time” than she did when she was in school. “I’m going to take a few weeks to be with Antonio as much as possible,” she said, “because after the summer, I’ll be buckling down to go to school, so he’d better get ready.”
Reflecting on her journey, Abebrese feels nothing but gratitude for the support she received. The two high school friends who stood with her — Courtney Nelson and Morgan Brady — have been named God-aunts to Antonio.
“But mostly, I’m grateful to Antonio,” Abebrese reflected. “When he was born, I looked at him and thought about what kind of life I wanted for us. So I got up out of my bed and said, ‘Let’s get to work.’ ”
