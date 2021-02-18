The Barren River District Health Department Feb. 12 reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19 and 13 more confirmed cases in Simpson County. It was the last report issued prior to publication of this week’s Franklin Favorite.

As of Feb. 12, Simpson County had 1,606 cases since the pandemic began, of which 1,397 have recovered with 28 deaths leaving 181 active cases.

There were 26,484 cases in the health department district of which 23,363 have recovered with 340 deaths leaving 2,781 active cases.

The district health department report lists Logan County with 2,384 cases and Warren County with 13,975 cases.

The Allen County Health Department Facebook page reports Allen County with 1,759 cases as of Feb. 15.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 vaccine progress in a release noting that child care workers will be included in phase 1B. Individuals can sign up anywhere in the commonwealth where vaccinations are currently being offered.

The Governor said the state has had five weeks of declining cases for the first time since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, on March 6, 2020.

“We are seeing some of the best COVID-19 news that’s been out there since we began this fight. These positive COVID-19 trends may be from the cold weather keeping people from going places that they would otherwise, but I think its more than that. I think we’ve reached a point in the pandemic where we all know multiple people that we’ve lost, and we realize how effective wearing a mask is, we see the light at the end of the tunnel and we want to protect one another as we get there,” Beshear said.

Top counties with the most positive cases on Monday according to the report included Jefferson, Fayette, Madison, Boone and Pike. Each county reported at least 25 new cases.