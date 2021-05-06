The Franklin Walmart location made the decision to close temporarily to sanitize the facility.
The store located at 1550 Nashville Road closed to the public on Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. and remained closed through Monday, May 3 at 7 a.m. “as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building,”according to Brian Little, global communications director with Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team.
Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time, the company stated in a release regarding the shutdown.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” Walmart said in a released statement. “When the store reopens Monday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, placing social distancing signage and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
