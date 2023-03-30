The Franklin City Commission heard first reading of an ordinance rezoning property in the Cherry and Orange Street area for affordable housing at their March 27 meeting.

The property consists of a total of some 15 and one half acres and is proposed rezoned to the newly created single-family residential affordable housing zone.

