The Franklin City Commission heard first reading of an ordinance rezoning property in the Cherry and Orange Street area for affordable housing at their March 27 meeting.
The property consists of a total of some 15 and one half acres and is proposed rezoned to the newly created single-family residential affordable housing zone.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change at their March 7 meeting.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. The ordinance must pass a second reading city commission vote and be published before taking effect. The city commission’s next regular scheduled meeting is on April 10.
Franklin Affordable Housing, Inc. is requesting the zone change.
The development will have approximately 60 houses consisting of one and two bedrooms, all rented through Franklin Affordable Housing.
Affordable housing was among the types of housing development cited as most important in a survey taken in Franklin in 2022.
The city commission heard first reading of another ordinance amending the due dates on city utilities bills.
The amendment changes the due date to 15 days after the bill’s mailing date. The due date is currently 10 days after the mailing date. The total time from mailing to cutoff remains at 25 days.
A memo to the city commission says, “With changes in the postal system, the 10 days between the mailing date and the payment date has been a challenge for many of our customers.”
The ordinance also increases the after hours service fee to restore a customer’s water from the current $75 to a proposed $90. The after hours service is provided between 4:01 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The memo said the proposed change in the fee is to “help cover the cost of this service.”
There is no change in the service fee during regular business hours.
The commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 — 2023 budget.
The ordinance amends estimated revenue and expenditures in the budget. It is the second amendment to the city’s current budget.
