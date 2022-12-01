A “Small Town Christmas,” sponsored by Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Franklin. The Christmas Parade and Community Tree Lighting are among the activities planned throughout the afternoon.

“Most of our events don’t start until 1 p.m., we’ll have a lot scattered from 1-6 p.m.,” F-S Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis.

