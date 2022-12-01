A “Small Town Christmas,” sponsored by Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Franklin. The Christmas Parade and Community Tree Lighting are among the activities planned throughout the afternoon.
“Most of our events don’t start until 1 p.m., we’ll have a lot scattered from 1-6 p.m.,” F-S Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis.
Children can visit with Santa from 1-3 p.m. Pictures can be taken with Santa on personal cameras and or cell phones, but pictures not be taken professionally.
Free “Toyland Express” train rides for children ages 10 and under will be provided by two trains traveling around the square from 1-4 p.m. One parent is allowed to ride with a small child.
The Christmas Parade, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson, begins at 4 p.m. and will follow the traditional parade route through downtown Franklin. The parade theme this year is “Winter Nights & Magical Lights.”
Felicia Bland of the Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson said the parade was changed to a twilight time based on input from the public.
“Folks have said they wanted to have a more festive kind of atmosphere,” Bland said during a recent interview on WFKN. “We listened to that and we took that into consideration, along with other things.”
Registration for parade entries is $20 through Friday, Dec. 2. There is no on-site registration. Registration information is available on the Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson Facebook page or by contacting Stephanie Downey.
Parade entry categories include float (non-industry), float (industry), church, vehicle (antique), vehicle (specialty), vehicle (car), dancer/walker, and community organization.
Parade set up is from 1-3:30 p.m. Trophies will be awarded after the parade.
The Community Tree lighting is at 5:30 p.m. on Courthouse Square. Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon and Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes will conduct the ceremony for lighting the 18-foot Christmas tree.
The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Christmas Concert begins at 6 p.m. at the Goodnight Auditorium.
Other activities throughout the day include the 4-H Holiday Craft Bazaar from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on the square.
S’more kits will be sold at S’more stations between 3-6 p.m. with proceeds benefitting Project Graduation. Fire pits for S’mores will be set up.
Live music and entertainment will include Brass In Pocket from 1:30-3:30 p.m., the 4-H Performing Arts Club at 1:30 p.m., the AllStarz Dance Academy at 2 p.m., the Simpson Elementary Chorus at 2:30 p.m., and the Franklin-Simpson Middle School Chorus at 5:45 p.m.
Food trucks will be parked around the square from 1-6 p.m.
Downtown Franklin merchants will be open throughout the day.
Information about Small Town Christmas is available on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page and website, www.franklinsimpsonrenaissance.com then go to the “more” drop-down box and click Small Town Christmas.
