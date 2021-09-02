Franklin-Simpson Wildcats girls’ soccer team battled the Warren East Lady Raiders for 80 minutes of regulation time, 10 minutes of extra time and five rounds of penalty kicks but ultimately lost to Warren East 2-1 in the Section 2 Region 2 portion of the Class 2-A Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
“It was a good, physical game,” Wildcats girls’ soccer head coach Alissa Williamns said. “It was nice to see that we were putting things together that we have been practicing on. The girls were saying that they can see the development of the things we have been working on in practice so it is nice to see that.”
Sophomore Madison Hymer scored a goal with an assist from freshman Mallory Beckham for a 1-0 lead for the Lady Raiders early in the 1st Half.
The Wildcats only had eight shots on goal for the game but took advantage of a breakaway opportunity in the 2nd Half as freshman Maddie Slate scored her and the team’s first goal of the season , tying the match at 1-1.
“It was crazy because I felt the electricity change on our bench and the mindset changed on the field,” Williams said. “We understood that we were still in the match as long as we were scoring goals. Nice to come back from our two previous games and still be able to put in the effort that gave us a chance to win this game.”
After 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of golden goal play, the match went into the penalty kicks round. Senior Kaydin Alexander deposited a goal in round three that gave Franklin-Simpson a 1-0 lead. Sophomore goalkeeper Jayden Spears, who had 24 saves for the match, stopped her first three shots in the round but Warren East scored goals in rounds four and five to win the match 2-1 in penalty kicks.
“We haven’t worked on penalty kicks in practice. I have not been thinking with that kind of mindset,” Williams said. “I had to give Jayden (Spears) a quick crash course on the sideline. For her to come out to stop one and with her presence, intimidate them to kick high and wide on the next two, she did phenomenal for her first time in the PK situation.”
The Wildcats will host the Logan County Cougars in 13th District matches next Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex starting at 5:30 p.m.
