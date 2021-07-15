A Chili Cook-off to benefit Footprints Outreach and Support, Inc., a case management and mental health agency, will be held Saturday, July 17 from noon until five o’clock at the Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Avenue behind Franklin Presbyterian Church.
There will be unlimited chili tasting for $5.
Vendor booths are available for $20.
For more information email intake@footprint soutreach.org.
