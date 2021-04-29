Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped one tenth of one percent from February to March.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s March unemployment rate at 4.4%. February’s rate was 4.5%.
Simpson County’s March 2021 unemployment rate was four tenths of one% below the March 2020 rate of 4.8%.
In March 2021, Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,568 people of which 8,191 were employed and 377 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s March unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s 4.6%, lower than the state’s five% and lower than the nation’s 6.2%.
Logan County’s unemployment rate of 3.9% was the district’s lowest and state’s second lowest. Barren County had the district’s highest rate at 5.7%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 4.2% and Warren County’s was 4.5%.
Unemployment rates fell in 81 Kentucky counties between March 2020 and March 2021, rose in 31, and stayed the same in eight counties.
Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the state in March 2021 at 3.8% each. Magoffin County recorded the states highest rate at 13.6%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
