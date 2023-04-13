The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a preliminary development plan for a solar farm at the site of an existing solar farm on April 4.
Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation is proposing a solar farm on an additional 24 acres at its current 139-acre solar farm site on the south side of Highway 100 east and west side of Drakes Creek.
