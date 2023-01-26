In a community endeavor that surely would have made Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., smile, on Monday, Jan. 16th, the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) hosted a breakfast to honor the MLK holiday, organized through partnerships among Franklin city officials, the African American Heritage Center, the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, the Greater Taylor Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, and local and national representatives of the Boys and Girls Club of America.
Over 150 individuals attended the breakfast, which was followed by a march and motorcade to the Greater Taylor Chapel A.M.E. Church, where a celebratory program was given.
At the breakfast, Pastor Donzella Lee of the Greater Taylor Chapel welcomed the guests and noted that the MLK breakfast was being held for the first time in three years, due to the Covid pandemic. City Commissioner Wendell Stewart, who served as the day’s emcee, introduced many of the attending city officials, including Mayor Larry Dixon and Commissioners Herbert Williams, Dale McCreary, Jamie Powell, and County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes.
Dixon spoke to the crowd, stating, “On behalf of Franklin, Kentucky, I am thrilled to see so many people here, celebrating the past and ongoing efforts of a great man, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
James Clark, the National President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, was introduced by Stewart, and took the podium, announcing that the Franklin Boys and Girls Club had been selected to be the destination for the national organization’s MLK service day.
“In 2007, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America began an annual event. We select one club from across the country to be our service project destination,” said Clark. “MLK Day, of course, is meant to be a day of service, and seven years ago we realized it was a great opportunity to interact with local groups that were doing outstanding jobs and could benefit from having some people show up to work.”
The Franklin club was selected because of its extraordinary efforts to open a new facility in Scottsville. Clark and his team would be spending the day there “to provide elbow grease, hook up computers and TVs, and assemble furniture,” said Clark. The Franklin Boys and Girls Club will also be receiving a $12,800 student scholarship plus a $100,000 grant from the national organization to assist with opening the Scottsville club.
The breakfast was served by members of Franklin’s Boys and Girls Club, after which the morning’s speaker, Pastor Michael Lockhart of the elevated Baptist Church was introduced by his wife, Leading Lady Penny Lockhart. Lockhart spoke on the subject, “Together We Can Be the Dream,” and noted that progress toward King’s dream would require everyone to work together. “We need all of God’s children to join hands to do this work and live in peace and harmony,” said Lockhart. “As Dr. King said, we are all, every one of us, made in the image of God.”
After First UMC Pastor Chris Patterson said the benediction, a group of about fifty gathered outside the church for the march and motorcade to the Greater Taylor Chapel AME Church, a trek of a little less than a mile.
The Greater Taylor Chapel was filled to the brim, and Pastor Linda Brown-Saffore welcomed the group. The audience was treated to a presentation of spoken words and liturgical dance performed by members of the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin.
Daniel Van Beek, the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, then took the stage to read from King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” Written in 1963, the famous letter was King’s answer to some of his critics, who thought he was taking things too far.
“I read about fifty% of the letter,” said Van Beek in a later conversation. “I included the passages that are still relevant today and left out some that were specific to Dr. King’s situation. I thought this was an excellent opportunity to use King’s actual words. Sometimes we forget how incredibly cutting-edge he was.”
The remarks were followed by a congregational singing of “We Shall Overcome,” and Van Beek provided the benediction.
It was a day that truly exemplified Dr. King’s dream: people of every color, gender, size, and shape joining together to work and celebrate.
