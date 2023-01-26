In a community endeavor that surely would have made Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., smile, on Monday, Jan. 16th, the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) hosted a breakfast to honor the MLK holiday, organized through partnerships among Franklin city officials, the African American Heritage Center, the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, the Greater Taylor Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, and local and national representatives of the Boys and Girls Club of America.

Over 150 individuals attended the breakfast, which was followed by a march and motorcade to the Greater Taylor Chapel A.M.E. Church, where a celebratory program was given.

