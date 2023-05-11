Simpson Fiscal Court, by a 3-2 vote, approved an interlocal agreement to provide $100,000 to the Simpson County School System for the school resource officer program during Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 at the court’s May 2 meeting.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes and magistrates Marty Chandler and Scott Poston voted yes to approve the agreement. Magistrates Jeffrey Burr and Myron Thurman voted no.
The City of Franklin is also providing the same amount with the school system funding the remainder of the approximately $400,000 annual cost of the program.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office provides five deputy sheriffs for the school resource program, which results in a resource officer at each school in the school system.
The current school year is the first time a school resource officer has been in each school.
The school system uses the funds it receives, and what it also provides for the school resource officer program, to compensate the sheriff’s office for the costs of providing the resource officers.
Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson spoke in favor of the school resource officer program and said its not the sheriff’s office responsibility to provide a school resource officer, but the sheriff’s office began providing the resource officers when the city no longer wanted to provide them.
“My personal view, while I’m sheriff, I’ll keep an officer in there,” Hopson said.
Hopson added he “was staying out of the funding mechanism” and thinks the school resource officer program is important.
Members of Simpson Fiscal spoke after the meeting about their votes on the interlocal agreement.
Magistrate Myron Thurman talked about why he voted no. “They (school system) are a taxing district like we are, he said. “They could have funded it out of their budget.”
Magistrate Scott Poston talked about his yes vote. “I voted yes because we’ve got to have them (school resource officers) there,” he said. “I don’t agree it should be us funding it, but for the safety of the school’s students, staff and others we’ve got to do it.”
Magistrate Jeffrey Burr talked about why he voted no. “The school system already passes tax increases year after year. My constituents say the school system has the money, its their responsibility to keep the kids safe, not the county’s,” he said. “As a magistrate I do care and want the kids to be safe, my constituents wanted me to vote no.”
Magistrate Marty Chandler, who voted yes, talked about his vote. “I voted yes on the school resource officer funding because it is part of public safety,” he said. “I’ve had some people tell me that maybe I didn’t need to and I’ve had people say I did need to. I don’t know the school system’s budget, I’ve been told there is money they could find to do it.
In the grand scheme of things we approved a budget today (May 2), hopefully we will pass it at our next meeting (May 16). Even with the school resource officer and raising 911 we’re still going to be in the black in the budget without raising any taxes on the citizens of the community.” And Chandler said, “We’re not here to save money, if we can use money to help the children in school, I’m all for it.”
County Judge Executive Mason Barnes explained why he voted yes. “I absolutely think public safety is our number one priority in local government….our children are our most valuable asset,” Barnes said. “The unfortunate thing is that we’re even having to have a discussion about having school resource officers, but like I said, if you’re asking me do I believe putting $100,000 of our money in the school resource officer program is a wise use of our money, a prudent use of tax money, I would have to say I do agree that it is.”
Barnes also said the school resource officer program is mandated by the state legislature; however, the state does not provide any funding for the program leaving funding up to local governments and school boards.
“I’m not intimate with the school budget,” Barnes said. “Could they handle it? I can’t tell you that. Are there things they could cut? I can’t tell you that. I just know they asked us for the $100,000, we’re able to do it and still be in good shape, we’re not raising one penny of taxes, we’re still going to be in good shape for the next fiscal year, we’re going to fund it. We’ll see where things go into the next fiscal year.”
The agreement is automatically renewed each year and takes effect August 1 of each year; however, there is a provision of the agreement that allows either party that is part of the agreement to terminate participation with a 90-day notice.
The vote to approve the interlocal agreement came following fiscal court’s second Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 budget work session.
First reading of the county’s new budget ordinance is expected at fiscal court’s May 16 meeting.
The budget ordinance must be approved on first and second reading court votes and be published to take effect. The budget itself also requires state approval.
The county’s 2023 — 2024 Fiscal Year begins July 1.
Fiscal Court approved first reading of an ordinance amending the county budget adding $111,636 in revenue and spending to the budget’s general fund.
The ordinance must pass a second reading court vote and be published to take effect.
