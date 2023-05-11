Simpson Fiscal Court, by a 3-2 vote, approved an interlocal agreement to provide $100,000 to the Simpson County School System for the school resource officer program during Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 at the court’s May 2 meeting.

Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes and magistrates Marty Chandler and Scott Poston voted yes to approve the agreement. Magistrates Jeffrey Burr and Myron Thurman voted no.

