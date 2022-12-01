A Fremont, Ohio man faces more than 20 charges stemming from what Franklin Police say is a case involving alleged child exploitation.

Michael L. Gessner, 39, was indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury stemming from a yearlong investigation by Franklin Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

