A Fremont, Ohio man faces more than 20 charges stemming from what Franklin Police say is a case involving alleged child exploitation.
Michael L. Gessner, 39, was indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury stemming from a yearlong investigation by Franklin Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A Franklin Police press release says, “During and throughout the investigation it was found that Gessner allegedly had contacted numerous teens and other juveniles, some residing in the confines of Simpson County, via social media apps.
During the conversations with these children, it was found that Gessner allegedly would often pay the minors to send sexually explicit content of themselves to him. Gessner would also allegedly send content sexual in nature to the children.”
The release said Gessner agreed to travel to Simpson County to turn himself in on the active indictment warrant and was arrested in Franklin on Nov. 18. He was lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
The charges listed in the indictment include one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer/sex offense, 10 counts of use of a minor under 18 years of age in a sexual performance, 10 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor (under 18), and two counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance — physical injury.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
Franklin Police Detective Travis Frank presented the case to the grand jury.
Other agencies involved in the investigation in addition to Franklin Police and the task force were the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sandusky County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office, and the Fremont, Ohio Police Department.
