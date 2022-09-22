Vehicles from the 1920s through the early 2000s lined Kentucky Avenue and College Street around the Simpson County Courthouse Square on Friday night for the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Cruise-In.

The event opened the two-day Festival on the Square, presented by Graves Gilbert Clinic. The Southern Kentucky Street Rods Car Show and Gallery on the Square Arts and Crafts Show was held in downtown Franklin last Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.