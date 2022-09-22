Vehicles from the 1920s through the early 2000s lined Kentucky Avenue and College Street around the Simpson County Courthouse Square on Friday night for the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Cruise-In.
The event opened the two-day Festival on the Square, presented by Graves Gilbert Clinic. The Southern Kentucky Street Rods Car Show and Gallery on the Square Arts and Crafts Show was held in downtown Franklin last Saturday.
An estimated 125 vehicles were on display for the F-S Chamber of Commerce Cruise-In. This was the 15th year the chamber has held the event.
“It went fantastic,” F-S Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said about the Cruise-In. “We’re well pleased with the turnout. It couldn’t have gone better.”
Among the vehicles that were entered for the Cruise-In was a 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Tin Woody Station Wagon owned by David Lightfoot of Bowling Green.
Lightfoot says he comes to the Cruise-In almost every year.
“It’s a lot of fun, get to see all the different cars and everything, he said.
Lightfoot said less than 2,500 of the station wagons were built in 1950 and that he has owned his about 35 years. He said he found the car in a junkyard in Logan County and bought it. Lightfoot restored the car some 10 years ago.
Another car on display during the Cruise-In was a 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 owned by Jonathan Sampson of Franklin.
Sampson said his uncle, Chris Sampson, previously owned the car. He purchased it earlier this year from his aunt, Regina Sampson, after his uncle passed away.
“I’ve drooled over the car since he (Chris) bought it,” Jonathan said.
Although this is the first Cruise-In that Jonathan has entered the Shelby, it wasn’t the first Cruise-In for the car.
“My uncle used to bring it up here,” he said.
Jonathan’s wife Becky Sampson said she planned to enter her 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra in the Car Show the following day.
Thurmond also said about the Cruise-In, “The weather was perfect. The band was fantastic. Everybody was cooperative.”
Weather for the event was in the 70s with low humidity and unlike the 2021 Cruise-In, there was no rain.
The “Davidson, Curtis and Jarvis” band performed tunes from the 1960s on the Courthouse lawn gazebo.
A total of 243 vehicles were registered Saturday for last Saturday’s 59th Southern Kentucky Street Rods Car Show and Gallery on the Square Arts and Crafts Show.
Just like the Cruise-In the previous night, weather cooperated with this year’s car show and arts and crafts fair with warm temperatures and no rain.
