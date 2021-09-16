Closing out the week of Aug. 6, Charles Deweese Construction, Inc. (“CDCI”) hired its 450th employee the week of Aug. 6.
“We have been fortunate to experience exponential growth throughout COVID-19 and appreciate the City of Franklin’s continued support,” Charles Deweese, president and owner of Charles Deweese Construction, Inc. said.
The company has been in operation in Franklin, Kentucky since 1993 and has active projects in several states, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Virginia. Although Charles Deweese Construction is multi-faceted, the focus of the company’s work is in site development and mass excavation for large projects. With a highly experienced personnel team, Charles Deweese Construction has the staff to provide full-service project management, with many upper-level management members holding positions at the company for fifteen plus years.
Tim Smith, Executive Vice President of Charles Deweese Construction, also chimed in on the company’s recent feat saying, “thanks to the support of Mr. and Mrs. Deweese and our many clients, we are now blessed with 450 team members. Special thanks to everyone that works diligently day-in-and-day-out in support of this organization and the families that comprise it.”
“Charles Deweese Construction is now one of the major employers in Simpson County. For almost 40 years I have had the pleasure of knowing Charles “Weldon” Deweese and have watched his company grow over the years. This company is a great asset for Franklin, Kentucky,” Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority, said.
For more information regarding Charles Deweese Construction or the Franklin/Simpson County area contact Dennis Griffin at 270-586-4477 or at fsindustry@bellsouth.net.
