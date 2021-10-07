Brother Bobby Roberts, Sr., from New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. The church is located at 210 East St.
Brother Bobby Roberts, Sr. preaching at East Side Missionary Baptist
Most Popular
Articles
- Two indicted for sexual crimes against children
- Elkton man flown by helicopter after accident
- Gov. Beshear Updates Kentuckians on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Recommendations
- Jail continues to suffer overcrowding
- Nelsons celebrate 40 years of marriage
- Panthers and Cougars to play at home tonight
- Elliott receives maximum sentence
- Harper will not to seek reelection as clerk
- Logan County Jail Report
- Out and About Kentucky Style: Mansions
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.