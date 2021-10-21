A Franklin man was sentenced in federal court in Bowling Green to 15 years in prison stemming from child pornography charges.
Barret Lawrence, 39, was sentenced for receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, accessing with the intent to view child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
A life term of supervised release follows the sentence.
There is no parole in the federal system.
United States Chief District Judge Greg N. Stivers sentenced Lawrence on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
“I commend HSI, the Franklin Police Department, and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding work in this case,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “As a result of their efforts, our children are safer, and a dangerous individual will now spend the next 15 years in prison followed by a life term of federal supervision.”
“Our HSI agents are committed to protecting children from exploitation by predators involved with the production, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material,” said HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. “The result of this investigation shows that perpetrators of these heinous crimes will be punished with lengthy prison sentences for their actions.”
A press release says according to the plea agreement and other court documents in the case, Lawrence was previously convicted in September 2000 in Warren Circuit Court of attempted rape in the first degree of a three-year old child and was released from incarceration on that offense in November 2010.
The release states law enforcement became aware of Lawrence’s most recent criminal activity when they discovered that, on May 21, 2019, he had accessed a website that had an explicit focus on the facilitation of sharing child abuse material.
A federal search warrant subsequently executed at Lawrence’s residence revealed that Lawrence had received and possessed numerous additional images and videos of child pornography, and that he had accessed some of those images at least as early as 2014.
The United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with the assistance of the Franklin Police Department and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jo E. Lawless and Stephanie M. Zimdahl prosecuted the case.
The press release announcing the sentence was issued by the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky.
