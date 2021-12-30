Simpson Fiscal Court approved a budget amendment ordinance during its Dec. 21 meeting.
The court approved second and final reading of the ordinance that adds $165,086 in unbudgeted revenue and appropriations to the county budget.
The revenue includes $111,288 in general fund surplus from the prior fiscal year being used to purchase election equipment and $53,798 in federal and state funding for the jail to be spent for jail costs.
The purchase of voting machines from Harp Election Services for $105,886 was also approved. The county will receive a $28,600 grant to be used toward the cost to purchase the voting machines.
The sheriff’s 2022 revenue bond, a resolution authorizing a county roadway maintenance program, a renewal for a cloud-based technology program used by the jail and a sheriff’s copier lease were also approved.
