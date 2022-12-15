Growing up in Bowling Green, Ky., Jim Madison would watch his grandfather create art with pen and paper.
“I would just sit and watch him work,” Madison said. “That’s what he did for enjoyment. He never did it for a living. He’d come home from work and draw.”
It was in this setting, surrounded by pens, ink, rulers, boards, and art supplies, that Madison realized what his future would hold.
“I knew I wanted to be an artist,” He said.
Growing up in Bowling Green and basing his business as an artist out of Bowling Green, Madison decided to relocate to Franklin in May of this year. Since then, he has been working closely with Coty DiMichele and Pyramid Prints in Franklin.
Though he grew up during the pop art movement, Madison said his grandfather’s drawings were his first real exposure to art. While Madison’s introduction to art was through drawing, his first foray into printmaking was through his high school art teacher, who introduced him to silkscreening and the art of Andy Warhol. This, Madison said, is what really got his attention.
Though he had found a passion for art and printmaking, he was unsure of how to actually make a career out of it.
“It didn’t really seem possible,” Madison said. “Artists were [people] like Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí — untouchable.”
In the hopes of beginning his career, Madison eventually enrolled at Western Kentucky University, where he took classes in graphic design.
“One of our first projects was to design something for college football,” Madison said. “I know nothing about college football. I could care less. My interests were in skulls and skateboarding.”
After he became dissatisfied with what he was doing in his classes, Madison ultimately decided to leave school early and forge his own path. He continued making prints, but now he was creating art over things he was interested in. Madison said his art became inspired chiefly by punk rock and skateboarding.
“That’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “So why would I spend any time doing anything other than what I wanted to do? I felt like I was ready to do that and the school just wasn’t going to help. I had gone as far as I could go.”
After leaving WKU, Madison worked at various businesses around Bowling Green, until he got an opportunity to work as a silk screener at a local shop.
“The opportunity popped up and I wanted to be printing,” Madison said.
Madison said the shop was later purchased by Blue Cotton, a print company in Bowling Green that specializes in making printed shirts. Once Blue Cotton bought Madison’s shop, he went to work for them.
In late 1997, one of his friends from college, Connie Collingsworth, approached Madison. She was looking for a Breakfast at Tiffany’s shirt for one of her friends when Madison offered to make it himself. After they had made the shirt together, Collingsworth said, she offered to help him with any printing projects she could. From there, she said, their friendship was born.
“It was very unique,” Madison said. “We built a friendship around what later became a business. We had so much fun and did so much work.”
At first, the duo were making t-shirts complete with their own, unique stencil designs. Since they were working without the internet, they had to create catalogs of their designs and send them to potential customers.
“It kind of morphed into, ‘Hey, we should start a little store to sell these things ourselves,’ ” Collingsworth said.
Madison and Collingsworth soon became known as “Print Mafia,” and saw success in designing posters for rock groups. Though they were based in Bowling Green, their early success came from the rock scene in San Francisco.
Collingsworth said as Print Mafia became more widely known, they were tasked with increasingly challenging projects. Eventually, the pressures of the workload became too much.
“Jim’s heart wasn’t in it, mine wasn’t in it, and every little thing just became amplified,” Collingsworth said. “We weren’t into the work we were doing anymore. It was just ‘get it done and get out of here.’ And it had never been that way.”
Collingsworth had created a record label, La Honda Records, and at the time was busy creating merchandise for her label’s new artist, country singer Colter Wall. Madison wanted to remain as a screen printer.
“So, we decided just to end it,” Collingsworth said.
Print Mafia’s last project was with the rock band Kiss, for the group’s 2017 concert in Nashville, Tenn. Collingsworth said she and Madison decided this would be their last poster as Print Mafia, around 20 years after they had started designing posters for California rock groups.
“We loved Kiss,” Collingsworth said. “We had done so much work for and with Kiss and about Kiss, I just said, ‘Let’s end it here.’ ”
Though Print Mafia ended five years ago, Collingsworth said she and Madison remain close friends, and still help each other out with different artistic needs as they arise.
“We can tell the stories to people but no one understands them the way we do,” she said.
“We really made a name for ourselves,” Madison said.
After Print Mafia’s end, Madison was soon thrust into another artistic realm, called Rat Fink. Created by artist Ed “Big Daddy” Roth in 1963, Rat Fink is a popular fixture of the hot-rodding community, characterized by its bloodshot eyes and normally depicted in bright, eye-catching colors.
Madison said he became a licensed Rat Fink artist in early 2020, after he met some other Rat Fink artists, including Louisville-based artist Mark Harmon, at a Bowling Green Hot Rod event at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. Madison said he had known about Rat Fink for some time before, after he was introduced to it by his uncles. Madison said he was awestruck when he saw Harmon’s Rat Fink art in person.
“I was just like ‘man, that’d be so cool,’ ” Madison said. “He said he was from Louisville, and at that moment, I knew I was going to be a Rat Fink artist.”
Madison said this was because most Rat Fink artists were based in the western United States, states such as California and Utah. While Rat Fink has been produced in paintings, sculpture, and in drawings, Madison said he is likely the only silkscreen printer licensed with Rat Fink.
Additionally, while most licensed Rat Fink artists recreate the image in their own style, Madison has a different approach.
“Most talented artists redraw Rat Fink in their own style, their own version of Rat Fink” he said. “I look for the original source material. I get as close to [the original] as I possibly can.”
Madison said this includes using original screens of Rat Fink in his artwork, which not only allows him to reproduce the character, he said, but the old screens have “more texture” than a reprinted one.
