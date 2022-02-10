Simpson Fiscal Court on Feb. 2 approved a 3% pay increase for fiscal court magistrates, coroner and county attorney.
The state sets the maximum pay increase for those offices based on the annual Consumer Price Index, also known as the CPI. Fiscal court can set the increase lower than what is determined by the state, but cannot go higher.
The 3% increase was approved based on a 3% increase approved by fiscal court previously for county employees.
Salaries for the county judge/executive, sheriff, jailer and county clerk are set by the state based on the county’s population. Fiscal court cannot set the pay for those four county officials.
During the meeting, financial items including budget transfers, cash transfers, payment of bills and claims and items to be purchased for the jail using a grant the jail received were also approved.
