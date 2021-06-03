A Cruise In to benefit the Hadley Jo Foundation will be held Saturday, June 12 at Black Sheep Café at 115 Quarry Road in Auburn from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The rain date is June 26.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles may enter for a $10 donation per vehicle. All profits go to the foundation.
The first 20 to register receive a gift.
The mission of the Hadley Jo Foundation is to support research to find treatment and a cure for Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy, Type VIB (HMSN6B).
There is currently no treatment or cure.
Hadley Jo, who has family ties to Franklin, was diagnosed with the disease at two and a half years old. The foundation’s website says she is now seven years-old.
For more information go the Hadley Jo Foundation Facebook page or go online to hadleyjofoundation.org.
