The Franklin-Simpson Farmer’s Market opens this Saturday, April 24 for the 2021-selling season.
The farmer’s market is located at 304 N. Main St. next to the Simpson County Extension Service Office. This is the sixth year the farmer’s market has been at its current location.
Parking is available in the back of the building and the building is handicap accessible.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through the end of October.
The F-S Farmer’s Market was not open for a full season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m tickled to death. I know myself, all of the vendors and community members alike are excited to have the farmer’s market open at its normal time this year,” Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips said during an interview with WFKN’s Brian Davis.
No special events are planned for the market’s opening day, but events are planned at the market this summer.
Phillips said no more than nine vendors can be located under the pavilion at the farmer’s market building due to COVID-19 guidelines. He said additional vendors over the nine-vendor limit in the pavilion will be set up in the parking area behind the building.
Phillips also said it is recommended that customers wear a mask and vendors will be required to wear a mask when waiting on customers. There will also be a customer traffic flow.
There will be a hand wash station and hand sanitizer will be available.
The public restrooms will not be open.
Vendors will offer a variety of plants and produce for sale. What is offered for sale is listed on the Franklin-Simpson Farmer’s Market Facebook page. The list is updated weekly.
Phillips said vendors determine the type of payment they accept such as cash, credit card or debit card. He suggests customers have cash available.
Farmer’s Market customers have an opportunity to join the Loyalty Club.
Loyalty Club members receive a card that is stamped for every $5 spent at the market. Once the card is full with $25 worth of stamps, the card is turned in and the customer eligible for a drawing for a $50 cash prize.
There is no limit on how many cards a Loyalty Club member can turn in; however, members are eligible for one of the four prize drawings to be held throughout the selling season.
“I think it is going to be a great season,” Phillips said. “We’ve got a great market.”
Phillips said it is important that the community supports the farmer’s market.
“These are local vendors, its your money turning over locally in town,” Phillips said.
He said the farmer’s market brings both local residents and people from out of town to downtown Franklin where they also shop.
“It’s a benefit to everybody,” he said.
Vendors can set up at the farmer’s market all season for a $100 fee. One-day vendor passes available. There is a limit of three one-day passes per vendor.
For more information about becoming a F-S Farmer’s Market vendor or other information contact the Simpson County Extension Service Office by calling 270-586-4484 or visit the Franklin-Simpson Farmer’s Market Facebook page.
