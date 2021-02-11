Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 35 calls during January, which included two structure fires.
The structure fires were at FPI on Bowling Green Road on Jan. 22 and a residence on Gosnell Road the following day.
There were 11 calls to traffic collisions of which seven involved personal injury, two calls each to brush fires and smoke scares and one call each to a tree fire, mulch fire, downed power line, cooking fire, water search and a machine fire at New Mather Metals.
The remaining calls were false alarms, an authorized burn, a controlled burn, unfounded, out on arrival and cancelled en route.
Discarded smoking material in mulch was blamed for a fire outside Hampton Inn on Nashville Road on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at 7:49 a.m. and was on the scene for just over one hour.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said very minor fire damage occurred to an outside wall on the back of the building along with damage to the mulch.
He said smoke entered the building’s heating and cooling system causing the smoke to go into the building’s first and second floors.
Slaughter said the building’s occupants were evacuated to the lobby, but were cleared to return at 8:30 a.m.
There were no injuries.
