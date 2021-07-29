Simpson County had 32 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Friday, July 23 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department, the first report issued since July 16.
Simpson County has now had 2,211 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 1,996 recoveries, an increase of 11 since the last report. Deaths remain at 42. Active cases total 173, also an increase of 21.
There have been 31,904 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,989 have recovered with 541 deaths leaving 2,374 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,968 cases and Warren County has had 16,446.
The July 23 report from the Allen County Health Department lists 2,146 cases.
A report from the Barren River District Health Department says 41.83% of Simpson County’s total population has a COVID-19 vaccine.
The report, issued on July 23, says 53.29% of those who have been vaccinated in Simpson County are older than 18 and 73.71% are older than 65.
The report says 39.60% of Logan County’s population has been vaccinated with 39.07% of Warren County’s population vaccinated.
The Barren River District Health Department is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older at all eight of its county clinics.
To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261. The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.