Measurable rain in Franklin during June was almost an inch below the average for the month.
The 3.2 inches of rain recorded during June was 0.95 of an inch below the average for the month of 4.15 inches.
The majority of the month’s rain fell on June 6-7. There was about three weeks between rainfalls with the next rain after June 7 being on June 29. The 6, 7 and 29 were the only dates in June with measurable rain.
The most measurable rain during a single calendar day in June was 2.6 inches on June 6.
Through June 30, a total of 27.25 inches of rain had been recorded in Franklin during 2022, which is 1.32 inches more than the average of 25.93 inches through the first six months of a calendar year.
Franklin’s high temperature during June was 97 with the low being 53. The average daily high was 88 with an average daily low of 64.
— Staff report
