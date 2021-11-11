Nearly 5 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during October.
October’s 4.85 inches of rain was 1.46 inches more than the month’s average of 3.39 inches.
Through Oct. 31, a total of 46.55 inches of rain had been recorded so far this year, which is 5.74 inches more than the average of 40.81 inches through the first 10 months of a calendar year.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in October was one inch on Oct. 3.
There were eight days with measurable rain during October.
Franklin’s high temperature during October was 85 degrees while the low was 38. October’s average daily high temperature was 73 degrees while the average daily low was 53.
