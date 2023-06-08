The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Franklin Passport event returns June 23 through July 9. The annual promotion is an effort to help bring customers to chamber merchants.
For each $10 spent at any participating chamber member merchant, the customer will receive one stamp on their Franklin Passport.
When all ten squares ($100) are stamped, the passport will be turned in and the customer will be entered into a drawing for one of three $200 Chamber Gift Certificates.
The gift certificates can only be accepted by participating chamber merchants.
This event is for retail and restaurant sales only. Sales of services are not included.
“This will be the third year that we’ve done the passport program,” Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said. “I think the idea came from several people at once.
The goal of it started back in Covid with the chamber trying to help our small businesses do as good as they could in bad times.”
Thurmond talked about how other chamber promotions designed to help local small businesses have grown, “We increased our gift certificate program from around $3,000 a year to about $20,000 a year. We increased the Small Business Saturday from one day to a week (length of the promotion) and then back to three days.
This (Franklin Passport) was just one more thing that we tried to do to make sure that money stayed in Franklin and that our small businesses got their share of the money.”
Thurmond added that the Franklin Passport program has been “very successful” in its first two years of existence.
For more information about the Franklin Passport event, contact the F-S Chamber of Commerce at 270-586-7609 or send an email to cfreese@f-schamber.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.