Simpson County’s annual unemployment rate increased 2.8% from 2019 to 2020.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s 2020 unemployment rate at 7.2%. The 2019 rate was 4.4%.
Simpson County had a civilian labor force in 2020 of 8,596 people of which 7,979 were employed and 617 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s 2020 unemployment rate was higher than the Barren River Area Development District’s and the state’s, which was 6.6% each, but was lower than the national rate of 8.1%.
Allen and Logan counties each had the district’s lowest unemployment rate at 5.5%, which was also the state’s ninth lowest. Metcalfe County had the district’s highest unemployment rate at 7.8%.
Warren County’s unemployment rate was 6.6%.
Annual unemployment rates increased in 119 Kentucky counties in 2020 compared to 2019, and decreased in one county.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
