FRANWS-03-02-23 MISS TENNESSEE

Pictured is Kinsey Burchett being crowned Miss East Tennessee.

Kinsey Burchett has been deeply connected to Portland for the last seven years. Twenty-one years old, she’s been a dance instructor at Mrs. Marla’s Academy of Dance since she was 14.

In January, she was crowned Miss East Tennessee 2023 and is headed to the Miss Tennessee pageant in July.

