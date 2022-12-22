A preliminary development plan for a two-unit retail building that will house a Dunkin Donuts and one other business was approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 13.
Final development plan approval is still required for the two-unit retail building proposed along 31-W South between Zaxby’s and Dairy Queen. The name of the other business planned at the site has not been announced.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval of zone changes at two locations.
One location is three parcels currently zoned Ag (agriculture) on the west side of 31-W South between Walmart and Honeysuckle Road. One proposed zone change is to B-4 (highway business) for an approximately 29-acre parcel, one is to R-1S (single-family small lot) for about an 82-acre parcel and one is to R-4 (multi-family) for an approximately 12-acre parcel.
The other proposed zone change is for two parcels currently zoned Ag (agriculture) on 31-W North on the north side of Windsor Park Subdivision. One proposed zone change is to R-1S (single-family small lot) for an approximately 89.2-acre parcel. The other is to R-4 (multi-family) for an approximate 11.1-acre parcel.
The Franklin City Commission will now consider approval of the zone changes.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval of a proposed text amendment to the planning and zoning regulations regarding residential zoning.
The proposed amendment adds a new smaller lot to the regulations that at this time, will only be applicable to Franklin Affordable Housing in order to build smaller homes at an affordable price for lower-income residents.
The text amendment will go to Simpson Fiscal Court and the Franklin City Commission for consideration of approval.
