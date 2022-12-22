A preliminary development plan for a two-unit retail building that will house a Dunkin Donuts and one other business was approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 13.

Final development plan approval is still required for the two-unit retail building proposed along 31-W South between Zaxby’s and Dairy Queen. The name of the other business planned at the site has not been announced.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.