Work continues on a new city park in north Franklin.
The Franklin City Commission awarded a contract for paving two parking lots at Hoy Park at their March 27 meeting. The $51,982 contract was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting & Stone in Bowling Green.
The new park is being constructed in the area of the intersection of Highway 1008 and 31-W North.
One of the two parking lots at the park will be off Highway 1008 and one off Molly Avenue.
A walking trail is being built as part of the project to build the park.
Approval was given to a letter of support from the city for a grant the Franklin-Simpson Parks Board is pursuing to build multi-use trails at Community Park.
The grant application will be prepared by the Barren River Area Development District and administered by the county, but due to most of the land being owned by the city, the commission was asked to provide the letter of support.
A resolution establishing ethics principles governing the conduct of the city’s officials and employees was approved.
A Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) representative was in Franklin earlier that day for recertification training to maintain the city’s Certified City of Ethics designation.
The city became a KLC Certified City of Ethics in 2015. This is the city’s second recertification.
The commission approved a new section relating to sexual assault investigations for the Franklin Police Policies Manual.
Lee Ross Dinwiddie and Jill Broderson were reappointed to the Historic Preservation Committee. Their three-year terms expire April 30, 2026.
Vic Portman was appointed to the Housing Authority Board to fill an unexpired term that expires December 31, 2023.
And, March 27 was declared Julian Stacy Tabor Day in Franklin in recognition of Tabor’s work with the Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.