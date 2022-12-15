Each summer, GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the Commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. During this program, student artists engage in studies across nine disciplines: Architecture + Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music. The program opens doors to a variety of scholarship opportunities and will be celebrating its 36th-year next summer on the University of Kentucky campus. Recent funding from the Kentucky Department of Education has allowed GSA to grow from 256 students to more than 500 students.

Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive. Applicants are scored on their creative potential and passion and the application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores; there is an application fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.

