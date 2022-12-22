The Simpson County Board of Education, by a 4-1 vote, approved a nickel equivalent tax levy on real and personal property on Dec. 15.
With the levy, Simpson County property owners will pay an additional five-cent tax per $100 of assessed value on real and personal property. Property owners will pay an additional $50 per $100,000 worth of property.
Funding from the nickel equivalent tax can only be used for major renovations of existing school facilities, new construction, or debt service. It cannot be used for other purposes including salaries.
Revenue from the tax would not be received until the 2023 — 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023.
School board member Chrissy Cummings cast the lone “no” vote.
“With the current state of the economy, high inflation, and talks of a possible looming recession, I’m not comfortable with the increase,” Cummings said following the meeting.
Before the vote, school board chairman David Webster talked about why he supports the nickel equivalent tax levy.
“I don’t like taxes either, I’m not sitting here saying any of us do, but as school board members we were elected to provide the best possible education we are available to do,” Webster said. “To provide that education we have to have a safe environment, an environment they can come to each day and feel like they are there for a reason and that is to be able to learn.”
He also said, “Our schools are fairly old and they need quite a bit of renovation. After being on this board for 16 years, you learn a lot about the finances of a school system and it has to come from the community because the community gets the schools that it wants. Without this nickel tax, we would not be able to do the renovations on the high school, the middle school, or Franklin Elementary that need to be done. I just hope all of you can see that this recall nickel is needed by the community.”
The levy is subject to a recall and can be placed on a ballot for voters to decide. Kentucky statute KRS 132.017 outlines the requirements for a petition seeking a recall vote. Among the requirements, the petition must be signed by a number of registered voters living in the affected jurisdiction (Simpson County) equal to at least 10% of the total number of votes cast in the last presidential election (2020). The petition has to be submitted to the county clerk within 45 days after the passage of the levy by the board of education.
Also approved was a contract with Scott and Murphy for improvements at athletic facilities including installing turf at the high school football and soccer fields, construction of tennis courts, and construction of a track and field facility.
An Esports program was approved for F-S High School. Esports is governed by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and involves students from different schools competing against each other in video games. There are two seasons, fall and spring. Students representing F-S will compete in the high school’s IT department.
“This is more opportunities for kids to compete,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said.
F-S’s inaugural season is in the spring.
Fundraisers for the F-S Bass Cats, F-S Dance Team, F-S Chorus, and for the high school were approved.
