Franklin-Simpson boys’ soccer team defeated the Russellville Panthers 4-1 in their first of two highly anticipated regular season 13th District matches at Russellville High School.
Wildcats led 1-0 on a goal by freshman Griff Banton with an assist by senior Logan Garner.
The match was tied at halftime at 1-1 but the Wildcats, as they have done in previous matches, made adjustments and out worked their opponents.
Franklin-Simpson scored two goals early in the 2nd Half as sophomore Preston Davis scored an unassisted goal early for a 2-1 lead and junior Gabe Jones scored a goal with an assist from senior Ben Banton, making the score 3-1. Later, Ben Banton scored a goal with an assist from Davis that made the final score 4-1.
“We just came out in the 2nd Half and played a lot cleaner and kept our heads in the game,” Logan Garner said. “It’s a big game and that was a big win. We weren’t supposed to win this district this season according to another publication. That gives us a reason to smack around all three teams in the district and win it again.”
“It was more like a rugby match in the 2nd Half, not a soccer match,” Connor Vincent said. “We don’t take anything soft. They pushed us but we pushed back even harder and let the scoreboard talk for us. Russellvuille thought that they would beat us and win the district easily this year but we had to put it on them and make a statement.”
The Wildcats have now won 10 straight 13th District matches dating back to last season.
“We don’t like losing district matches,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “The expectation is for us to be competing for the district championship every season, regular season and the tournament. We are looking forward to keeping the district winning streak going for number 11 against Todd (County Central).”
The Wildcats will host the Logan County Cougars in 13th District matches next Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex in JV/varsity matches starting at 5:30 p.m.
