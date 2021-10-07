The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released its annual School Report Card data on Sept. 29, as required by statute and under the federal, Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).
Assessments were administered to Kentucky students during the spring of 2021, which was required by the United States Education Department (USED).
Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected many aspects of education in the 2020-2021 school year, KDE applied for and received a waiver from federal accountability. Therefore, school accountability indicators and ratings are not part of the 2020-2021 reporting. Since no data was reported for assessment and accountability in the 2019-2020 school year, certain trends and comparisons are not reported in the School Report Card.
Due to COVID-19, students faced learning disruptions, changes in the opportunities to learn, and a shortened assessment in 2021. Because of these challenges, direct comparisons of assessment data from prior years cannot be accurately made.
According to the report, 761 students attend Franklin-Simpson High School, which includes grades 9th through 12th. The breakdown includes economically disadvantaged percentages, demographic makeup, educational opportunities, including advanced coursework completion, a career technical education snapshot, a percentage of students who are participating in the gifted and talented program and school safety.
The report also touches on graduation rate indicators and how many students are involved in continuing education, employment or military service after graduation.
To see the School Report Card 2020-21 assessed student data for Simpson County Schools and the State can be found at the following website: https://www.kyschoo lreportcard.com/home? year=2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.