BRADD collecting gift items for seniors
The Barren River Area Development District is collecting gift items for seniors in the development district’s 10 county region, which includes Simpson County.
Suggested gift items include house slippers, socks, pajamas, robes, blankets, hygiene items, puzzles — especially large print word puzzles, household supplies, lotion, gift bags and wrapping paper.
Gift items can be taken to the BRADD office at 177 Graham Avenue in Bowling Green by December 14. Santa’s Helpers will deliver the gifts.
For assistance in getting the gifts to the BRADD office, call 270-782-9223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.