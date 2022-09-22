The Simpson County Board of Education approved of the 2022-23 Fiscal Year working budget during its regular meeting Sept. 15.
The working budget is balanced with projected revenue and appropriations both at $37,246,265.
Not included in the budget, but part of the school system’s expenses, is $8.4 million in on-behalf funding, which is state funds used to pay employee retirement and insurance along with other costs.
The working budget adopted last year totaled $40,381,428.
“It’s a good budget,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said.
School Board Chairperson David Webster added: “It’s good numbers.”
The 2022-23 Fiscal Year began on July 1 and runs through June 30. The working budget is the final of three budgets for the fiscal year approval by the board of education.
It was announced that enrollment in the school district has surpassed 3,000 students. Enrollment was 3,013 as of Aug. 31. The enrollment was 3,013 on Aug. 17, the opening day of the 2022-23 school year.
Among the 27 items approved at the meeting was the Franklin-Simpson High School dance team’s trip to national competition in Orlando, Fla., in February.
