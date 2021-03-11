Democratic Precinct Conventions are April 10 at 10 a.m.
Virtual Conventions will take place at a statewide online Zoom meeting. Nominations for precinct delegates begin March 15 and go through April 12. To nominate yourself or someone else in your specific precinct, please visit https://kydemocrats.org/2021-reorg/ or call our HOTLINE at 833-468-6835 starting March 15 to nominate yourself or someone else in your precinct.
Each precinct will elect one male, one female and one youth 35 years of age or younger to vote for members to the County Executive Committee and Congressional District Conventions.
Your Democratic Precinct Convention is the first step toward becoming active in the Democratic Party, and possibly serving on your County Democratic Executive Committee or the KDP State Central Executive Committee.
Any Democrat registered in your precinct by April 8, 2021 can attend, nominate, and run for election to the precinct committee.
For more information about the conventions or this process, please contact us at reorg@kydemocrats.org or call 833-468-6835.
For those who do not know the name of their precinct, or whether they are registered to vote in that precinct, contact your local county clerk’s office or visit GoVoteKY.com.
